US fast food chain Chick-fil-A to make Asian debut in S’pore, creating up to 120 local jobs

Chick-fil-A to invest over S$96 million in Singapore, creating up to 120 local jobs

Singapore is about to get its first taste of Chick-fil-A.

The beloved American fast food chain, known for its fried chicken sandwiches and friendly hospitality, announced on Tuesday (26 Aug) that it will open its first permanent restaurant here in late 2025.

Leading the venture is Chyn Koh, who has been named the local Owner-Operator and will spearhead a 10-year, US$75 million (S$96 million) investment in Asia.

Singapore location will be first outlet in Asia

This Singapore location will be Chick-fil-A’s first outlet in Asia.

In a press release, the company described expanding into Europe and Asia as an exciting milestone, noting that it has primarily operated in North America throughout its nearly 80-year history.

The restaurant is expected to create 70 to 120 jobs for local hires, and Chick-fil-A will donate US$25,000 (S$32,000) to local non-profit organisations to mark the opening.

It will also have the opportunity to participate in the Shared Table programme, which redirects surplus food to local charities.

Chyn Koh to be first Chick-fil-A Owner-Operator in Asia

Mr Koh, a Singapore native fluent in English and Mandarin with extensive experience in the restaurant industry, will serve as the first Chick-fil-A Owner-Operator in Asia.

The company’s Owner-Operator model, which it describes as “key to its reputation for quality food and friendly hospitality”, ensures that each restaurant is led by someone deeply involved on-site daily, typically managing only one location.

Chick-fil-A has already tested Singaporean appetites with a three-day pop-up at Aniplus Cafe in June 2024, where all 600 tickets sold out within 90 minutes, hinting at the excitement ahead of the permanent launch.

Featured image adapted from Chick-fil-A.