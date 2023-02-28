Chicken Survives Dangerous Crossing In Pasir Ris, Likened To ‘Crossy Road’ On Hardest Level

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Chicken Successfully Makes Dangerous Crossing In Pasir Ris

Why did the chicken cross the road? Most of us might be familiar with this age-old joke, but not many of us might’ve seen the scenario unfolding in real life.

On Monday (27 Feb), TikTok user @lutfillatiff shared a nail-biting video of a rooster crossing a busy road outside E!Hub at Downtown East.

@lutfillatiff Why did the chicken cross the road? That question remains one of the few unexplained mysteries we will never have the true answers to, but i’m glad the chicken did cross the road 🤝 and is alive and well before it becomes KFC 🤤 ♬ original sound – Lutfil Latiff – Lutfil Latiff

Though the chicken almost got knocked down not once but twice, it somehow survived the dangerous crossing.

Netizens couldn’t help but humorously likened the scene to the ‘Crossy Road’ game.

Chicken nearly gets knocked down twice while crossing the road

In the video, a rooster appears to be ‘jaywalking’ at a busy junction outside E!Hub at Downtown East.

Multiple cars and motorcycles drive past it as it attempts to make it across the road alive.

As the rooster steps onto the road, a car driver makes a U-turn and narrowly misses the bird.

While bystanders appear extremely worried, the rooster seems unfazed. After ‘surviving’ the first car, it continues making its way forward with confidence.

However, the rooster’s problems did not end there as yet another car makes a U-turn and very nearly hits it.

Luckily, the motorist seemingly spots the rooster and stops the car in time. This time, the creature appears startled by the close encounter.

After regaining its composure, the rooster dashes past the car, and safely makes it across.

Apart from Lutfil, a number of pedestrians were seen staring at the scene unfolding before them. Some can be heard cheering in the background as Lutfil says “Good job, bro!” to the chicken.

In response to MS News‘ queries, Lutfil shared that the other pedestrians were also squealing and cheering as the chicken crossed over successfully.

While he has no idea where the chicken headed off to, he was elated that the chicken made it safely across the road.

Like a scene from the game ‘Crossy Road’

The video has gained over 90,000 views since it was posted on Monday (27 Feb). Most netizens were extremely amused by the video, with many of them likening the scene to something out of the game ‘Crossy Road’.

One particular netizen also made a witty joke, noting that the chicken was almost going to “Pasir way” (pass away).

Other TikTok users also found Lutfil’s reactions extremely relatable — they too screamed with him as they watched the chicken’s ordeal.

Chicken makes successful crossing in Pasir Ris

While most found the video amusing, the encounter was likely a harrowing one for the rooster.

Kudos to the attentive drivers whose responsible driving gave the creature a chance to live.

Thankfully, the chicken made it to the other side, and not to the “other side”.

Featured image adapted from @lutfillatiff on TikTok.