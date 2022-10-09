M’sia Chicken Export Ban To Be Lifted On 11 Oct, Live Poultry Imports Can Resume

M’sia Chicken Export Ban To Be Lifted On 11 Oct, SFA Seeking Clarification On Details

Since 1 Jun, our closest neighbour Malaysia stopped exporting chickens, a move that initially caused mild panic among Singaporeans.

More than four months later, this ban will now be lifted on Tuesday (11 Oct).

That means live poultry imports to Singapore can now resume.

SFA officially notified that chicken export ban will be lifted

The good news was confirmed by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Sunday (9 Oct), The Straits Times (ST) reported.

SFA said they had received official notification from Malaysia’s Department of Veterinary Services.

The move was welcomed by SFA, and they’re seeking clarification on the details.

Import of live chickens can resume

What can be resumed is live chicken broiler imports from Malaysia to Singapore, according to SFA.

Broilers are chickens that are bred and raised specifically for meat production.

Before the ban, about one-third of Singapore’s chicken imports were from Malaysia.

Almost all were imported as live chickens.

SFA will continue to accept more sources

However, despite the imminent lifting of the ban, SFA said they’ll continue to accredit more sources of chicken.

They will also work with local industries to further diversify their sources, encouraging businesses to review their business continuity plans to do so.

This will help them reduce the risk of supply disruptions, SFA noted, adding,

Singapore will continue to face disruptions in our food supply from time to time, due to external factors.

Since the export ban started, Singapore moved swiftly to import fresh and frozen chicken from countries like Thailand, Australia and the United States (US).

We’ve also approved Indonesia as another chicken source, and started imports in July.

Chicken export ban thought to be lifted in Aug

On 1 Aug, Malaysian Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Ronald Kiandee said the country had the capacity to export chicken once more.

This prompted premature reports that the export ban might be lifted that month, only for the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) to later clarify that it would remain.

Hopes were subsequently dashed again when Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the ban would last one to two months more.

It hasn’t escaped attention, too, that Malaysia’s General Election is coming very soon, with Parliament set to be dissolved any day now.

SFA advises Singaporeans to be flexible

Meanwhile, SFA has advised Singaporeans to be flexible with our food and ingredient choices.

This includes being ready to switch to alternative products or sources when necessary.

By doing that, households and individuals can contribute to the nation’s overall food resilience.

