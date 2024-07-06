Video of child riding on cyclist’s back among traffic at Guillemard Road goes viral, netizens slam dangerous act

Child seen riding on cyclist’s back at congested Guillemard Road

On Friday (5 July), a video of a child riding on a cyclist’s back in the middle of Guillemard Road went viral, resulting in online furor.

The video was posted to the Singapore roads accident.com Facebook page. It’s unclear exactly when the incident took place.

The 13-second clip shows three lines of vehicles waiting at what appears to be a red light.

A cyclist then travels between the second and third lane, straddling the divide while a child clings to their back.

Netizens criticise cyclist for riding with child

The video has since become viral, with many netizens calling out the cyclist for endangering the child clinging to their back.

One user pointed out that the cyclist had put other road users in danger as well, labelling it a “brainless act.”

Some pointed out that an accident could have occurred, the blame for which would have fallen on other motorists.

However, not everybody was quick to target the cyclist for failing to keep their child safe.

One such user suggested that it would be better not to pass such quick judgement on the cyclist, especially without knowing their personal circumstances.

“Maybe that’s all he could afford as of now, why are people judging?” asked the commenter.

This isn’t the first time such incidents involving young pillion riders have gone viral online in Singapore.

Back in May this year, a motorcyclist with a child skidded after a BMW driver turned right past the amber light at the junction of Bukit Batok West Ave 3 and 6.

The police noted that the 31-year-old motorcyclist likely “self-skidded”.

Netizens similarly criticised the rider for endangering the child.

