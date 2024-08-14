Child left lying on road in China after throwing tantrum, head gets run over by car

Child’s head gets run over by car after throwing tantrum

On Monday (12 Aug), a child who was lying on the road in Guangdong, China had his head run over by a car.

He had been throwing a tantrum and was lying flat in the middle of the road when a car happened to pass by.

The harrowing video was captured by CCTV and posted by Chinese media on Douyin.

According to the media, the child has been hospitalised for observation following the incident.

Discipline gone wrong

The video starts with the mother and seemingly her son walking across the road near a junction. The child appears to be throwing a tantrum, seemingly refusing to walk and making his body limp as his mother attempts to lift him to get him to walk.

Frustrated, the mother lets go of the boy, leaving him in the middle of the road as she storms off.

The mother can be seen seemingly scolding her son as she walks away to the side of the road. She continues walking away and scolding her son even as a black car is seen turning into the road.

The child doesn’t move and stays flat on the ground.

Seconds later, the black car moves into the lane where the child is lying down. It is unclear whether the driver saw the child.

The boy doesn’t move even as the car veers to the side. The car’s left front wheel narrowly misses the child’s head.

The left rear wheel, however, runs into the child’s head.

After the incident, the child can be seen clutching his head while rolling around, seemingly in pain, as his mother runs back to check on him.

Netizens outraged at mother

The video has amassed thousands of views on Douyin, with netizens outraged at the mother’s actions.

Some pointed out that the mother had clearly seen the oncoming vehicle, criticising her decision to continue walking away.

Others pointed out that the driver was the most unlucky party in this accident.

Reports did not specify whether the driver was able to see the child from their angle. According to the timestamps, this accident took place in the evening at 8pm.

Lastly, many pointed out that this was the mother’s mistake and not the child’s.

They pointed out that no mother should ever leave their child in the middle of a road, regardless of their tantrum.

Featured image adapted from Douyin.