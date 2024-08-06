Lorry driver in Taiwan gets run over by speeding car while urinating on the side of his vehicle

Lorry driver in Taiwan gets run over by speeding car

A lorry driver died after getting run over by a speeding car in Pingtung County, Taiwan on Sunday (4 August).

The victim was identified as a 54-year-old male named You Nan, while the car driver is a 39-year-old female driver surnamed Zeng.

According to an ETtoday report, You Nan had parked the vehicle on the side of the road to urinate when the incident happened.

Lorry driver run over by car & dies

In the video of the incident, the driver was seen relieving himself when he noticed a car rapidly approaching the narrow shoulder of the road where he had been standing.

However, the car was moving so fast that he was unable to escape in time.

According to the video, the entire incident from when You Nan had walked to the side of his vehicle until he was hit by the speeding car took less than 10 seconds.

The police arrived at the scene after receiving a report from the public at around 9am and found You Nan with severe injuries including fractured limbs and head trauma.

You Nan was sent to the hospital for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead after succumbing to his injuries.

Car driver was not drunk

The police conducted a breathalyzer test on Zeng, who was unscathed, which came out negative.

As a result, the accident was suspected to have been caused by drowsiness or fatigue.

Prosecutors conducted an autopsy on You Nan’s body and determined that head trauma and limb fractures from the accident caused his death.

However, the exact cause of the accident still has to be clarified through further investigation.

