Child Gets Leg Trapped In Escalator At MBS Apple Store, Rescued By SCDF

SCDF Rescues Child Whose Leg Got Stuck In Apple Store Escalator

Parents with young children should always be careful when they are around escalators. Considering the various moving parts, we should always pay more attention when a child uses them.

A recent incident highlighted this important reminder. A child had reportedly gotten their leg stuck in the escalator at the Marina Bay Sands Apple Store.

Thankfully, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) swiftly rescued the child.

Staff gave child toys & snacks to calm them

Photographs of the incident surfaced on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu on Thursday (11 May).

According to the captions, the child got their leg stuck in an escalator within Apple Marina Bay Sands.

“The people at the scene were panicking,” the OP wrote.

The OP also praised the staff at the Apple Store for bringing the child some toys and snacks to calm them down.

The post also mentioned that the SCDF responded to the situation within minutes. “Hope that the child is safe and sound.”

Photos of the incident depicted the SCDF personnel carrying out the rescue operation.

They also showed a stretcher next to the escalator, and an ambulance on standby outside the store.

Child whose leg got stuck in Apple Store escalator conveyed to hospital

Responding to queries by MS News, SCDF confirmed that they received a call for assistance at 2 Bayfront Avenue, the street address of the Apple Store, on 10 May at around 7.10pm.

When they arrived, they observed that a child’s right foot was trapped at the side of the escalator. SCDF personnel then released the foot using rescue equipment.

They subsequently conveyed the child to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital for treatment.

This is a timely reminder for all parents and those with young children to keep a close eye on them when out and about.

Take the lift where possible, and always hold on to the young ones when taking the escalator.

