19-month-old child in M’sia diagnosed with ovarian cancer, public raises S$9K to cushion medical expenses

19-month-old child in Malaysia diagnosed with Stage 3 ovarian cancer

Cancer is commonly known as the disease of old age given its higher probability to occur among seniors.

A 19-month-old child in Malaysia, however, was recently diagnosed with Stage 3 ovarian cancer.

According to Malaysian news site Sinar Daily, Daneen Auni Riksi’s diagnosis came a few months after she started suffering constipation and a bloated stomach in August.

Her mother, 25-year-old Fallarystia Sintom, also said that Daneen became less active and frequently wanted to be carried.

When she was initially brought to a hospital, her condition was undiagnosed.

It was only during a subsequent visit to another hospital that doctors detected “growth and bleeding”.

After undergoing surgery to remove the 13.5cm tumour, doctors confirmed that she had ovarian cancer.

Ms Fallarystia was shocked and depressed upon learning of her youngest child’s condition:

I never expected this because ovarian cancer is rarely heard of at such a young age; it is usually diagnosed in those over 40 or after menstruation starts.

Daneen will undergo chemotherapy after recovering from her surgery.

Parents appealing for donations to help with medical bills

Besides dealing with the emotional blow of the unexpected diagnosis, Daneen’s parents also expressed concerns regarding their child’s medical expenses.

Even though the hospital has yet to provide an estimate for the medical costs, Daneen’s father Riksi Tahir shared that he is feeling “overwhelmed” by the impending bills.

Riksi is thus appealing for donations to help their young family’s financial situation.

According to The Star, members of the public have raised RM30,000 (S$9,143) for the cause as of Thursday (10 Oct).

Those who wish to make donations may do so via the contact numbers provided on Sinar Harian’s website.

Featured image adapted from Jabatan Bomba Dan Penyelamat Malaysia Negeri Sabah on Facebook and Sinar Daily.