Driver in Thailand stops to help young child waving for help after mom had a motorcycle accident

Van driver stops to help young child waving for help after mom’s motorcycle accident

Last Thursday (20 June), a TikTok clip showing a young child in Thailand waving for help on the side of the road after her mom met a bike accident went viral.

The duo were travelling on the highway when the mother lost balance and fell into a ditch on the side of the road.

Spotting the accident, the dashcam van driver quickly made a U-turn and lent their assistance.

Young daughter rushed to wave for help after accident

Right after the accident, the young daughter got up and made her way up to the side of the road to wave down a passing vehicle for help. Her mom had seemingly sustained more severe injuries which limited her mobility.

The dashcam driver and passengers rushed to their aid, helping the duo and calling medical services.

The group also noted that the child suffered light injuries with scratches on her arms and legs.

Admired child for bravery and initiative

The group admired the child’s action — she quickly got up and waved for help along the road just seconds after the accident.

The girl pleaded with the group to stay with her and her mom until medical services arrived. She said she wanted to help her mom but couldn’t do so alone.

The group let the young child stay in their van while they were waiting for the ambulance, but she was constantly worried about her mother.

In interviews with the media, members of the group said the daughter kept asking if her mom would be alright. Despite the accident, the young child kept her composure and did not panic.

The duo were later conveyed to the hospital.

Featured image adapted from @bella.sararan on TikTok and เรื่องเล่าเช้านี้ on Facebook.