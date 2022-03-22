No Sign Of Survivors Yet After China Eastern Airlines Plane Crash On 21 Mar

On Monday (21 Mar) afternoon, the world was horrified when they learned of a plane crash in China with 132 people on board.

Since then, new footage has emerged showing the plane falling almost vertically as it plunged from the sky.

Sadly, there are no signs of survivors thus far. The number of fatalities also remains unclear at the time of this article.

China Eastern plane crashed in a vertical nosedive

On Monday (21 Mar) evening, 8world news shared footage of the plane allegedly falling from an almost-vertical angle.

Source

Within seconds, the plane was seen falling from the top of the footage to the trees below.

The Paper, a news outlet from China, has since verified the footage.

Meanwhile, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that the plane dropped sharply from an altitude of 8,870m to about 2,393m in barely a minute.

After a brief upswing, it reportedly plunged further to 983m.

No sign of survivors so far

Reuters reported that investigators are “scouring” the wreckage and flight recorders for evidence that might reveal what caused the crash.

While fatalities have been confirmed, no details were provided. Sadly, there are also no signs of survivors thus far.

Source

Following the crash, relatives, friends, and colleagues of passengers have gathered at Guangzhou Baiyun Internation Airport where the plane was headed.

Currently, arrangements are being made for relatives of assumed victims who wish to travel to the crash site on Tuesday (22 Mar).

Hope deceased bodies will be found

Even though it’s unclear what caused the crash, the accident will forever remain a tragedy.

Hopefully, the bodies of the deceased will be found so they can be laid to rest.

MS News offers our condolences to the relatives and we hope that the deceased may rest in peace.

