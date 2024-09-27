AirAsia flight from China returns to airport after smoke detected in cabin

Detection of smoke in cabin prompts flight from China to return to airport

An AirAsia flight heading from Guangzhou, China to Johor Bahru (JB), Malaysia was forced to U-turn just one hour after takeoff.

The incident occurred after smoke was detected in the cabin.

Facebook user Daniel Phoon recounted that he and his colleague were returning to JB after their overseas assignments and were scheduled to arrive at about 6.55am on Thursday (26 Sept).

Oxygen mask dropped & smoke detected during flight to JB

One hour after takeoff, oxygen masks started dropping in the cabins just as Mr Phoon was about to fall asleep.

Mr Phoon claimed that one of the flight attendants sounded “unstable” as she was making an inflight announcement. He also recalled feeling pain in his ears due to the air pressure.

In addition, Mr Phoon mentioned smelling something burning at the time and noticed smoke filling the cabin.

Mr Phoon also claimed that passengers were not informed about the exact situation, presumably not to cause panic in the cabin.

Plane landed safely at airport in Guangzhou

Fortunately, the plane landed safely at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport.

In his post, Mr Phoon took the opportunity to thank the pilot and hoped everyone was safe.

Sin Chew Daily News reported that AirAsia made arrangements for affected passengers to board the same flight to JB later in the day, at about 6.20pm.

