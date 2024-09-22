Scandinavian Airlines flight diverted after live mouse jumps out of meal box, passenger recounts ordeal

Flight diverted after passenger found live mouse in meal box

A Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) flight was forced to make an emergency landing after a passenger discovered a live mouse inside her meal box.

The flight, en route from Oslo, Norway, to Malaga, Spain, made an unexpected detour to Copenhagen, Denmark, after the passenger reported the unsettling encounter, reported BBC News.

Passengers were later transferred to a different aircraft to continue their journey.

Passenger shares account on Facebook

One of the passengers, Jarle Børrestad, took to Facebook to share his first-hand experience, writing: “Believe it or not. A lady next to me here at SAS opened the food and a mouse jumped out. Now we have turned around and landed at CPH for flight changes.”

The post, included a photo of Mr Børrestad smiling next to the woman.

Speaking to BBC News, he described a surprisingly calm atmosphere onboard, with passengers remaining composed despite the unusual situation.

He said, however, that he tucked his trousers into his socks to prevent the mouse from crawling up his legs.

Although the flight was diverted, it only extended the journey by a few extra hours, he added.

Such situations happen very ‘rarely’

According to Øystein Schmidt, a spokesperson for SAS, the decision to divert the flight was made for safety reasons, as rodents pose a serious risk to aircraft, reported The Independent.

BBC News said airlines usually have strict restrictions involving rodents on board planes in order to prevent electrical wiring from being chewed through.

“This is something that happens extremely rarely,” Mr Schmidt said, assuring that the airline has protocols in place for such incidents and will be reviewing procedures with its suppliers to prevent future occurrences.

Also read: Dog poops in first-class cabin of US domestic flight, causes plane to be diverted



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Siddharth24 on Flickr and Daria Markova on Flickr, for illustrative purposes only.