China Urges S’pore To Respect One-China Principle After MFA Congratulates William Lai On Winning Taiwan Elections

China Condemns Countries That Sent Congratulatory Messages About Taiwan Elections

China has issued a stern warning condemning countries that sent congratulatory messages concerning the recent presidential elections in Taiwan.

This includes Singapore, whose Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement congratulating Dr William Lai for his victory.

As a result, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China urged Singapore to follow the one-China principle strictly and maintain friendly bilateral relationships between the countries through “concrete actions”.

China sends ‘solemn démarches’ in response to Singapore MFA’s statement regarding Taiwan elections

Mao Ning, the spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, was asked several questions about the recent Taiwan elections during a briefing on Monday (15 Jan).

One of the questions involved Singapore, which congratulated Dr Lai and his party for winning the presidential elections via a statement on 14 Jan.

Singapore issued similar statements when current president Tsai Ing-wen and her party won the elections in 2020 and 2016.

Mao said that China has made “solemn démarches” to Singapore in response to the comments.

She stated that Singapore had repeatedly mentioned that the Taiwan issue is a “deep red line” for China.

“China values this statement and hopes that Singapore will strictly abide by the one-China principle and uphold the overall friendly relations between China and Singapore with concrete actions.”

China also condemns other countries that sent congratulatory messages

Singapore isn’t the only country China took issue with over their reaction to the Taiwanese elections.

Mao was also asked to respond to the United States (US), Japan, and a few European countries’ comments that they’d send delegations to Taiwan to “express congratulations”.

The spokesperson described such messages as “wrong practices violating the one-China principle” and said China had similarly lodged “solemn démarches”.

Mao said the one-China principle is the political premise with which China establishes diplomatic ties with other countries.

She warned that any party in the international community that violates this principle is interfering with China’s internal affairs and infringing upon its sovereignty.

Featured image adapted from Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China and Reuters.

