Lim’s Café In Chinatown Sells Kopi & Iced Kopi At $1.50

For many of us, a steamy cup of kopi is the perfect way to start our morning.

And true coffee connoisseurs know to appreciate both the simplicity of old-school kopi at coffee shops and the intricacies of brewing espresso at fancy cafés.

Enter Lim’s Café in Chinatown Complex Food Centre, which serves the best of both worlds — traditional kopi brewed with an espresso machine.

The best part is that their kopi à la café is still kept at an extremely affordable price of $1.50.

Chinatown hawker makes kopi using an espresso machine

While an espresso machine is commonplace at your favourite café, it can also be found at Lim’s Café at Chinatown Complex Food Centre.

The hawker, affectionately known as Uncle Lim, sells machine-brewed kopi using freshly ground beans.

It’s a truly unique blend as he uses a mix of Chinese and Western coffee beans, according to Singapore Foodie.

Uncle Lim hopes to revolutionise our traditional kopi using modern machinery.

Every day, the beans are freshly ground to fine coffee powder. Uncle Lim then uses the espresso machine to brew an aromatic cup of coffee.

Café-style kopi for just $1.50

Despite the $6,000 investment Uncle Lim made with the purchase of an espresso machine, he still keeps his kopi budget-friendly.

A cup of kopi will only cost you $1.50.

While most places may charge a little extra for iced coffee, at Lim’s Café, it is kept at the same price at just $1.50.

That’s great news for those who need their iced coffee fix on a hot day.

Customers say Uncle Lim’s kopi is a game-changer

If you’re sceptical about how good traditional coffee can be when it’s made using an espresso machine, take a look at Uncle Lim’s glowing reviews.

Customers love the coffee from Lim’s Café, with the price point being a huge selling point.

This customer said it’s one of the few stalls that uses freshly ground beans and an espresso machine. She recommends trying the kopi C kosong for a great caffeine experience.

Another customer even said that the cup of coffee he had at Lim’s Café was a game-changer for him.

Smooth & creamy kopi in Chinatown

It certainly is a rare sight to see our traditional kopi made using an espresso machine.

If you’d like to try it for yourself, here’s how to get to Lim’s Café:

Address: Chinatown Complex Food Centre, 335 Smith St, #02-31, Singapore 050335

Opening Hours: 9am to 5pm daily, closed on Wednesdays

Nearest MRT: Chinatown Station

Be sure to jio your friends to this hidden gem at Chinatown for some good conversation over smooth, creamy kopi.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Google Maps.