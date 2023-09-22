Chinatown Mid-Autumn Festival Lights Droop & Obstruct Double-Decker Bus’ Way, Passengers Told To Alight

Bus Passengers Alight Midway In Chinatown After Mid-Autumn Festival Lights Cause Obstruction

Instead of staring at the pretty Mid-Autumn Festival lights in Chinatown, passengers aboard a bus probably looked at them in frustration after their journey was cut short yesterday (21 Sep).

The unfortunate turn of events happened because the lights sagged too low that the double-decker bus couldn’t pass.

As a result, passengers were told to alight and board other, single-deck buses.

Mid-Autumn Festival lights in Chinatown sag & obstruct bus’ path

In a TikTok video on Thursday (21 Sep), user Mr Toh shared footage of a double-decker bus stopping by the side of the road just outside Bliss Hotel and across from Chinatown Point.

Nearby, two bus captains donning the SBS Transit uniform appeared to be directing either traffic or people, as the vehicle’s hazard lights blinked.

In the video caption, Mr Toh wrote, “Decorations dropping at Chinatown”.

That was exactly what happened, obstructing the tall bus’ way. According to 8world News, the incident occurred sometime in the evening yesterday (21 Sep).

Mr Toh was on board the bus in question when it travelled along that section of Upper Cross Street and suddenly stopped at about 6.50pm.

The bus captain then reportedly instructed passengers to alight as the drooping lights overhead were obstructing the vehicle’s passageway.

Passengers had to board other buses

Sure enough, when Mr Toh looked up, he saw the lanterns hanging low in a rather sad state.

He told 8world News that he and other passengers had to transfer to single-deck buses as all the taller buses couldn’t pass.

While waiting for other buses, Mr Toh claimed he saw a different double-decker bus simply driving through the obstruction, causing the lights to fall lower. True enough, a separate footage by Singapore roads accident.com showed the exact moment that happened.

He eventually boarded a bus and was unsure what transpired after he left.

MS News has reached out to the Chinatown Festival Committee for comments. We’ll update the article if they get back.

