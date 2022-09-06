Chinatown Point Jade Bunny Finally Has A Face & It’s Hecking Kawaii

Chinatown Point Jade Bunny Now Has A Face After Mall Unveils Winning Design

Last month, Chinatown Point unveiled a “faceless” bunny for its Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations, leaving onlookers flabbergasted. Some even called the faceless bunny inauspicious.

Turns out, the bunny was always going to have a face, but it would be selected from an online design competition, which Chinatown Point held between 29 Aug and 1 Sep.

Finally, after the contest was over, one winning design was selected, and the bunny now sports a visage.

It’s also pretty damn cute.

Winning design depicts kawaii face on Chinatown Point bunny

This was the winning design, selected from five shortlisted submissions, and drawn by Ms Huang Ruiting, according to Chinatown Point.

It features a cute, anime-esque design with wide red eyes and a smug-looking mouth. There’s also a crescent and stars motif on its forehead, as well as a colourful ribbon adorning its left ear.

The actual design contains an even larger ribbon, now covering both ears.

Congratulations to contest winner & bunny

Congratulations to the contest winner, who’ll receive S$100 worth of NTUC FairPrice vouchers.

We believe congratulations are in order to the bunny too, for finally having two eyes to see and a mouth to smile with.

Now that the design has been unveiled, commuters can enjoy the newly faced Celestial Rabbit until 30 Sep in the ‘A Mid-Autumn’s Night Dream’ event.

