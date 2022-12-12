Chinese Influencer Brutally Dismembered By A Fan, Investigation Into Murder Ongoing

Brutal Murder Of Chinese Influencer Now Under Investigation

A popular influencer in China, 36-year-old Xiaoli, went missing last Wednesday (7 Dec). She was last seen driving a car to make deliveries.

Reports then emerged that she was brutally murdered. A 30-year-old fan had dismembered her, cutting out her tongue as well.

Police have arrested him, and the case is still under investigation.

30-year-old man arrested in relation to gruesome murder of Chinese influencer

According to Chinese news portal Sina, the gruesome murder occurred in the Maoming city of Guangdong, China.

On 7 Dec, Ms Xiaoli disappeared while driving a delivery car. A day later, a missing persons notice was issued, sparking netizens’ attention.

The notice listed her surname as Li and her height as 170cm, detailing her last known route as well.

Many pointed out that the woman was Ms Xiaoli, a popular influencer with 130,000 fans, who often posted dancing videos.

Two days after her disappearance, police confirmed that she had passed away as a result of a gruesome murder. Her body had been dismembered, with her tongue severed.

Police also stated that they had arrested a 30-year-old man in relation to the murder. He was a fan of the deceased, according to numerous netizens.

Condolences pour in from fans

After news of Ms Xiaoli’s murder emerged, tributes poured in from citizens, reports 8world News.

Many sang praises, saying she was a good person from a harmonious family. As they were in the medicine business, she managed her social media platform as a hobby.

Her fans had also commended her for being upstanding, adding that she never offended anyone throughout her career.

Media reports also noted that she was in a loving relationship with her husband and often posted photos of them together.

Ms Xiaoli leaves behind her 10-year-old daughter following her demise.

Featured image adapted from 8world News.