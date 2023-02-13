Chinese Man Adopted By Billionaires Finds Out Birth Parents Are Millionaires, Chooses To Return

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

27-Year-Old Chinese Man Adopted By Billionaires Still Yearned To Find Birth Parents

Child trafficking is rampant in China, with especially boys being kidnapped and sold to families desperate for an heir.

One man who was kidnapped as a kid was adopted by billionaires, but still yearned to know who his birth parents were.

It turned out that they were multi-millionaires.

Despite the disparity in wealth, he chose to return to them.

He was kidnapped at 2 years old

In a video interview with Jiupai News (九派新闻) posted on Weibo, 27-year-old Mei Zhiqiang shared his remarkable story of being torn between two rich families.

He was reportedly kidnapped in 1997 while he was playing outside his home, in a case that made headlines at the time. At the time, he was just two years and four months old.

His parents searched like crazy for him every day, and his mother didn’t eat for 20 days, said his birth father.

This was when his business was just taking off.

Chinese man adopted by billionaires but could sense it

Meanwhile, after being kidnapped, Mr Mei said “nobody wanted him” as he was skinny and sickly.

He was bought by a family, but refused to eat, he added.

Later, he was finally adopted — not sold, he stressed — by a family who fed him till his health improved.

He also had three adoptive siblings: two older sisters and a younger brother born after he was adopted.

However, his life wasn’t totally smooth sailing with his adoptive family.

Since was in primary school, he could sense that he was adopted, unlike his siblings.

He declined to elaborate further when probed.

Billionaires who adopted Chinese man didn’t care about degree

One thing about his life with his adoptive family stood out, though.

As they were running a business, they didn’t regard education as necessary, Mr Mei said.

Thus, after graduating from high school, he went straight to work at a job arranged by the family.

While they did tell him that they would support him if he wanted to go to university, they wouldn’t make him study if he didn’t want to.

When asked whether his adoptive parents planned to have him take over their business, he replied that he decided it would be better to depend on himself.

So he started a business related to gaming and e-commerce.

He reunites with birth parents after 25 years

Through it all, Mr Mei still yearned to find his birth parents.

He thus sent a DNA sample to Putian, Fujian province and managed to find them in less than a month.

They finally met in June 2022 in a tearful reunion after a separation of 25 years.

They brought him back to Jiangxi province to see the rest of his biological family, including his grandparents.

Birth parents bought house for him

Now that he’s back, Mr Mei’s birth father is teaching him how to operate his business and wants to pass it on to him one day.

Better still, they also bought a house for him, believing that he would return one day.

As for his adoptive parents, they’ve accepted that he has gone back to his birth parents, though it was bittersweet as there he was with them for more than 20 years.

Moving forward, he said that he’ll just have to attend to both families.

Netizens say he’s born to be rich

Netizens have reacted with interest to Mr Mei’s story, mainly because of the wealth of both his families.

They pointed out that he was wearing a Rolex watch when he went back to meet his birth family.

He was also seen driving a Porsche in a video on social media.

They were incredulous that he’d gone from one rich family to another, with some remarking that he was “born to be rich”.

Mr Mei, on the other hand, believes that money can’t buy happiness.

Rich people also have their troubles, he felt, and everybody has a different destination in their pursuit of happiness.

However, he also admitted that he didn’t have much idea of the value of money when he was younger.

Only when he came out into the real world did he realise that money isn’t that easy to earn, he said.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Jiupai News on Weibo.