M’sian Man Reunites With Sister After 43 Years Apart, She Was Adopted By A Malay Family

Malaysian Man Reunites With Sister After She Was Adopted 43 Years Ago

Blood is thicker than water, as they say, and family ties are a bond that remains for life.

Although your family may annoy you and sometimes even clash with you, you know you can usually depend on them to have your back.

A man from Malaysian showed just how strong family bonds can be when he successfully reunited with his long-lost sister after 43 years apart.

She had been adopted by a Malay family, but her biological family lost touch with her after they migrated to Singapore.

Man travelled from Singapore twice to find long-lost sister

The man began his quest to be reunited with his long-lost sister after his mother expressed her wish of wanting to see her before she passed.

At the same time, he wanted to connect with her as they had been separated since the latter’s birth, Sinar Harian reported.

Two weeks ago (17 Aug), 66-year-old Ling Kok Ong made his first trip back to Terengganu to locate his sister Hamsiah, 58.

However, the trip was unfruitful when he found out Hamsiah’s adoptive family had moved and her adoptive father had passed.

Fortunately, he received help from a local named Wan Mohd Rosli, the honorary secretary of the Dungun Area Malaysian History Association.

Through him, he discovered some members who knew Hamsiah’s nephew and got to know her current place of residence.

This led to Ling’s second trip to his hometown last Sunday (4 Sep), where he finally reunited with Hamsiah at the eatery she runs.

Biological family of long-lost sister never forgot her

According to Ling’s wife Josephine, who accompanied him on both trips, their family never forgot about Hamsiah despite the decades apart.

Shortly after she was born, Hamsiah, the sixth of seven children, was given to a Malay couple who had yet to conceive.

At the age of 15, she found out that she had been adopted.

However, by then, she had no way of contacting her biological family as they had uprooted to Singapore.

That said, she related that her adoptive parents treated her like one of their own, even when they had more children down the road.

Man plans to take mother to see long-lost sister

Hamsiah shared that she never expected to reunite with a biological sibling with whom she had been separated since birth.

Upon meeting, both she and her newfound brother were over the moon to find each other again.

Ling added that he was happy to finally make his mother’s wish come true.

He said he plans to make another trip with her so she can visit her long-lost daughter.

Meanwhile, Hamsiah, who has two children of her own, said she was thankful for having such a big family now.

Treasure every moment spent with your family

Ling and Hamsiah’s reunion proves that some ties can never be broken, even with the trials of time and distance.

Here’s hoping Hamsiah can meet her birth mother soon and get to know the rest of her newfound family.

Time with family is the most precious thing we can have, but it is also limited.

As such, remember to make time for and value every second you get with them.

