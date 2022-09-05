M’sian Man Treats Strangers To Meal, Says He Lost His Whole Family To Covid-19

Malaysian Man Treats Strangers To Meal, Misses His Family Who Died Of Covid-19

Although life has returned to relative normalcy for most after enduring over two years of Covid-19, some still have to live with the devastating consequences of the pandemic every day.

For those who lost loved ones to the virus, the scars of the pandemic are more permanent for them than it is for others.

A Malaysian man became a sobering reminder of this when he was spotted treating strangers to a meal.

When asked why he did it, he said he simply missed his own family, who had all passed away from Covid-19.

Man treats strangers to meal after approaching them in tears

TikTok user @chimok_93 posted a video of the moving encounter, which occurred while she was having lunch with her family.

@chimok_93 Whoever know him please always support him..He deserve a big hug 🤗❤️ ♬ Doa Untuk Kamu – Aviwkila

Out of the blue, a young man clad in a black shirt approached her with tears streaming down his face.

He then told her he would like to pay for her family’s lunch. The offer shocked them as they had never met him before.

When they asked him why, the man revealed that his whole family had passed away from Covid-19, leaving only him behind.

Seeing OP and her family together likely triggered the man’s memories, which moved him to pay for their bill.

Man was close to family despite being adopted

The man went on to share that he was adopted. However, he and his adoptive family were tight-knit.

After paying, the man said goodbye to OP and her family before leaving.

As a parting message, OP hopes that the man will stay strong in the face of all trials and have good fortune in abundance.

In her caption, she also asked all those who know him to always support him and said he “deserve(s) a big hug”.

OP and family plan to invite the man for a meal

The heartwarming video has since garnered over 2 million views, with many netizens who lost close family members empathising with him.

One user even suggested that OP get the man’s contact so she and her family can invite him to meals and make him feel at home.

In response, OP revealed that she already did and indeed has plans with her family to see him again.

Another viewer’s comment seemed to prove the man’s knack for kind gestures, as she said he helped pay for her ice cream while working at a convenience store.

Hope the man can find companionship once more

It’s not every day you see someone treating strangers to a full meal. Although the reason behind this scene is heart-wrenching, it’s inspiring all the same.

We hope OP and her family make good on their promise to connect with him as he seems very much in need of love and support.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.