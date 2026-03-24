63-year-old Chinese national steals women’s loungewear, bras & more at Bidadari, Mt Vernon & Serangoon

Man charged with alleged theft of women’s clothing, parcels and footwear across Singapore

A 63-year-old man was charged in court on Friday (20 March) after allegedly being involved in a series of theft cases across multiple locations in Singapore.

The cases took place between late February and mid-March, involving items such as clothing, footwear and delivered parcels.

Five theft cases reported across Serangoon, Mount Vernon and Bidadari

The theft cases were reported between 28 Feb and 17 March, according to a news release by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on 19 March.

The incidents occurred along Serangoon Avenue 3, Mount Vernon Road and Bidadari Park Drive.

Items reported stolen included clothing, footwear and parcels left outside homes.

Officers from the Ang Mo Kio Police Division identified the suspect through ground enquiries and CCTV footage.

He was arrested on 18 March, with several pieces of clothing not belonging to him recovered during the operation.

The items were seized as case exhibits.

Allegedly stole clothing, parcels & items from laundromat

According to The Straits Times (ST), court documents identified the man as 63-year-old Chinese national Li Zhu.

He faces five theft charges and one charge of fraudulent possession of property.

According to charge sheets, Li allegedly stole three shirts and three pairs of pants worth around S$300 from a dryer at a laundromat at Serangoon on 28 Feb.

At the same laundromat, he allegedly stole multiple items on 12 March.

Li is accused of stealing a pair of leather sandals valued at around S$15 at Mount Vernon Road on 14 March.

On 16 March, he allegedly stole a parcel containing a bra and women’s loungewear worth over S$180 at Bidadari Park Drive. A day later, Li stole a parcel containing a phone case worth about S$3 at Bidadari Park Drive.

Man charged with theft and fraudulent possession

The man was charged on 20 March with theft under Section 379 of the Penal Code 1871, as well as fraudulent possession of property under Section 35(1) of the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act 1906.

If convicted, theft carries a jail term of up to three years, a fine, or both.

Fraudulent possession of property carries a penalty of up to one year imprisonment, a fine of up to S$3,000, or both.

His case has been adjourned to 2 April.

In the news release, the police said they have “zero tolerance” for such criminal acts and will take firm action against offenders.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.

Also read: 40-year-old man charged with harbouring 10 women for prostitution, absconding from S’pore

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Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force.