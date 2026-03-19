40-year-old man charged with harbouring 10 women for prostitution, absconding from S’pore

Singaporean man deported from Thailand after absconding on bail, also charged for harbouring 10 women for prostitution

A 40-year-old Singaporean man has been charged with harbouring 10 women for prostitution purposes in Singapore, and absconding to Thailand while on court bail.

Philip Ong Zhihe is accused of harbouring 10 women from April to Oct 2024 for the purposes of prostitution.

In a news release on Tuesday (17 March), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said Ong was located in Thailand’s Chonburi province, through investigations from the Criminal Investigation Department and collaboration with the Royal Thai Police (RTP).

It was suspected that Ong had harboured the 10 women in Geylang and Minbu Road in Balestier, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

A gag order is in place to protect the women’s identities.

Absconded despite bail conditions

Ong was among 17 individuals arrested on 21 Oct 2024 during island-wide operations targeting vice and illegal drug activities.

He was subsequently charged under the Women’s Charter 1961 and released on court bail, with his passport impounded.

However, he failed to attend a court mention on 12 Dec 2024, and an arrest warrant was issued against him.

Investigations revealed that Ong had left Singapore through illegal means, the police said.

Arrested in Thailand after joint operation

Ong was arrested by the RTP in Thailand’s Prachuap Khiri Khan province on 24 Feb.

Police said that he was suspected of continuing vice activities remotely in Singapore, while in Thailand.

Ong will be charged in court on 25 March, ST said.

He is set to face further charges under the Women’s Charter 1961 and the Criminal Procedure Code 2010.

Those who knowingly live wholly or in part on the earnings of the prostitution of another person can be jailed for up to seven years and fined up to S$100,000.

Individuals found guilty of illegal departure can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$2,000, or both.

Those who abscond or break the conditions of bail can face a fine, a jail term not exceeding three years, or both.

Police ‘will spare no effort’ to tackle transnational crime

In the SPF news release, Director CID (covering), Senior Assistant Commissioner Yeo Yee Chuan said the case underscores how vice syndicates are increasingly operating across national borders.

“The SPF will continue to work closely with our foreign law enforcement partners to combat transnational crimes and will spare no effort to bring criminals to justice, including those operating beyond our borders,” he said.

He added that syndicates are leveraging technology to operate remotely, making enforcement more complex.

Also read: 1 more S’porean linked to Cambodia scam syndicate deported to S’pore from Thailand & charged