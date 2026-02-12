‘No one is taking CNY as seriously’: S’pore passenger impressed by CNY decorations in Grab car

Singapore passenger impressed by Grab Driver’s over-the-top Chinese New Year decorations

A Singapore passenger was left in awe after stepping into a Grab car decorated extravagantly for Chinese New Year (CNY), transforming the ride into a festive experience.

Passenger wowed by CNY decorations in Grab car

In a video posted on 7 Feb by the passenger, TikTok user @kah.weihhh, her astonished reaction was captured as she entered the vehicle, exclaiming a big “wow” upon opening the door.

“Let out a big ‘wow’ the moment I open the door lol,” the original poster (OP) wrote in the video caption.

The decorations appeared to be carefully arranged, transforming the ride into a full-blown CNY-themed experience.

From the clip, one can also see red ornaments, festive accessories, traditional New Year décor, and even fairy lights prominently displayed within the car.

“No one is taking CNY as seriously as my Grab driver,” the onscreen text read, emphasising just how much effort the driver had put into creating a festive environment compared to the usual level of seasonal enthusiasm.

Netizens applaud driver’s festive effort

The unexpected and impressive sight didn’t go unnoticed by netizens, many of whom praised the driver for going the extra mile.

One TikTok user suggested that Grab should implement special ratings for in-car decorations, awarding this particular driver a “5”.

Another netizen commented that the decorations truly gave off the “CNY vibe”.

One commenter was also very impressed and said that the ride was “worth the money” spent.

Meanwhile, one netizen quipped that the Grab driver was ready for the new year.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

