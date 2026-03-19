1 dead in Choa Chu Kang flat fire, about 70 evacuated from affected block as a precaution

One person pronounced dead at scene of Choa Chu Kang flat fire, another occupant sent to hospital

A person has died following a fire that broke out in a Choa Chu Kang flat in the early hours of 19 March.

In a Facebook post, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the blaze at about 3am at Block 763, Choa Chu Kang North 5.

Fire involved a bedroom on the 14th floor

The fire involved a bedroom in a unit on the 14th floor of the block.

Firefighters deployed two water jets to bring the situation under control and extinguished the fire.

During the firefighting operation, SCDF officers discovered a person inside the affected unit.

The individual was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Another occupant from the same unit had managed to evacuate before SCDF’s arrival.

The person was assessed for smoke inhalation and later conveyed to the Singapore General Hospital.

About 70 residents evacuated from affected block

In addition, two other residents from the block were assessed for smoke inhalation.

However, both declined to be sent to the hospital by SCDF paramedics.

As a precautionary measure, about 70 residents were evacuated from the block by the police and SCDF.

The police told MS News that a 33-year-old man was found lying motionless in the unit, while a 61-year-old woman was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Also read: Explosions & smoke reported as industrial building in MacPherson catches fire, 1 taken to hospital

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Featured image adapted from 8PROP for illustration purposes only.