Chong Pang Food Centre Has Reopened With LED Light Bulbs & Fresh Coat Of Paint

Chong Pang Food Centre Reopens After 7-Week Closure For Repair & Redecoration Works

The heart of any HDB estate is undoubtedly its food centre, where residents can enjoy delicious food at affordable prices.

So the closure of a neighbourhood food centre for any amount of time would cause some inconvenience, even if it’s due to refurbishment.

That’s why Chong Pang residents have cause for cheer now that Chong Pang Food Centre has finally reopened after seven weeks of waiting.

Some of the new things that they can look forward to are LED bulbs and a fresh coat of paint.

Chong Pang Food Centre reopened on 4 Jun

The good news was announced on Facebook by Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam, who’s an Member of Parliament for Nee Soon GRC.

This comes after regular upgrading works were carried out by Nee Soon Town Council (TC).

The TC said in a separate post that the food centre opened on Saturday (4 Jun).

New LED light bulbs installed

One of the improvements that patrons can expect are new LED light bulbs, said Mr Shanmugam.

They’ll make the dining experience more comfortable and environmentally friendly too, he added.

Besides that, the centre also received a fresh coat of paint, adding to the new glow.

Faulty tables and chairs have also been repaired, and enhancements were made to the general plumbing and sanitation.

Cleaners spruced up the place

Before the big reopening, cleaners were busy sprucing up the place, Nee Soon TC said.

This is to ensure diners can enjoy a clean and safe environment, they added.

Chong Pang Food Centre was closed from 18 Apr

Chong Pang Food Centre had been closed from 18 Apr.

This was to facilitate repair and redecoration works, Nee Soon TC said at the time.

Such works are regularly carried out to improves the space.

Previously, the next-door Chong Pang Market was closed for three weeks till 5 Apr, also for repair and redecoration works.

More excitingly, Chong Pang residents can look forward to the new Chill @ Chong Pang, an integrated hub with amenities like a swimming pool, gym, and hawker centre under one roof.

The wait was worth it

While seven weeks might have seemed like an eternity for Chong Pang residents, the wait appears to have been worth it.

After all, they can now dine in refreshed surroundings.

