You Can Choose Between Pfizer-BioNTech & Moderna Vaccines At 38 Vaccination Centres

Over the past months, Singapore has intensified efforts to vaccinate its population against the Covid-19 virus.

Since then, 2 types of vaccines have been approved by the relevant authorities — one from Pfizer-BioNTech and another from Moderna.

Recently, the Ministry of Health (MOH) updated its list of vaccination centres with the type of vaccine being administered at each location, allowing Singaporeans to choose which one they’d like to get.

Of the 38 locations, Singapore residents can get the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines at 11 and 27 centres respectively.

Choose vaccines by selecting centre you’re going to

Recently, MOH updated its list of vaccinations centres with the type of vaccine available at each location.

The majority of these centres are community clubs (CCs), but there are also a couple of schools, convention centres, and community-integrated hubs as well.

According to The Straits Times (ST), each location will only administer 1 type of vaccine. Each person must also choose the same location for their 1st and 2nd jab when booking their appointments.

Of the 38 centres, 11 offer vaccines from Moderna:

Radin Mas CC (Central)

Kolam Ayer CC (Central)

Buona Vista CC (Central)

Potong Pasir CC (Central)

Tampines East CC (East)

Marsiling CC (North)

Woodlands CC (North)

Kebun Baru CC (North-East)

Hong Kah North CC (West)

Yew Tee CC (West)

This is up from the 4 locations announced last month.

The remaining 27 vaccination centres will provide Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.

For the full list of locations, check out MOH’s website here.

Other vaccination centres – like polyclinics and selected clinics – will administer Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.

Both vaccines have similar efficacy rates

Going by their efficacy rates, both vaccines are rather similar at 94% and 95%.

They also use messenger RNA technology, which teaches the recipient’s immune system to produce antibodies to fight the virus.

What differentiates them mainly is the duration between the 2 doses, with Pfizer-BioNTech requiring 21 days while Moderna necessitates a longer 28-day window.

The minimum ages also differ, so youths in the respective age groups should take note before registering.

Grateful that Singapore can secure vaccines to protect residents

We are grateful that our nation is able to secure enough vaccines to protect residents, and now, even allowing us to choose which we’d like to have based on our preferences.

Above all, we’re thankful that the authorities have curated the vaccines, and determined which ones are safe for use. So no matter what we choose, we can trust that they’ll have similar outcomes.

Have you received your Covid-19 vaccine? If not, which camp are you in — Pfizer or Moderna? Let us know in the comments.

