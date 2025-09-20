Man allegedly attacks woman with chopper in Pasir Panjang & flees the scene, gets arrested & charged

Man allegedly attacked woman with chopper at smoking area of building in Pasir Panjang

A 43-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly attacked a woman with a chopper in Pasir Panjang on Friday (19 Sept).

The incident took place at the smoking area of a commercial building along Pasir Panjang Road, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Reporters who visited the premises found that bloodstains remained on the first floor.

Workers notice police presence at the building

A 25-year-old man who works in the building told Shin Min that he had seen a group of police officers arriving at the scene to conduct investigations that morning.

However, he did not know what had happened at the time.

Another worker was surprised to find out about the incident. She said she had also noticed a large police presence that afternoon.

Woman suffered lacerations on her head & hand

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at about 11.20am on Friday.

When officers arrived at the location along Pasir Panjang Road, they found an injured 32-year-old woman.

She had suffered lacerations on her head and left hand, and was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that she was conveyed to the National University Hospital.

Man allegedly injured woman with chopper in Pasir Panjang

A man had allegedly injured the woman with a chopper, SPF said.

He then fled the scene before officers arrived.

During the investigation, officers from the Clementi Police Division, Police Operations Command Centre and Criminal Investigation Department conducted extensive ground enquiries and made use of images from police and CCTV cameras.

After establishing the identity of the man, they arrested him within eleven hours.

Man charged with voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon

On Saturday (20 Sept), the man was charged in court with the offence of voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon.

According to details posted by SG Courts, a man named Mohamed Farmi Bin Mohamed Noordin was charged at the criminal hearing at 9am.

If convicted, the man faces a jail term of up to seven years, a fine, caning, or any combination of these punishments.

SPF said it would not tolerate such “brazen acts of violence” and “blatant disregard of the law”, adding:

We will spare no effort to apprehend such offenders and deal with them in accordance with the law.

