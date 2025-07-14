26-year-old man arrested for allegedly attacking woman with knife at Kallang Wave Mall

Man detained by members of the public after alleged Kallang Wave Mall knife attack

A 26-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly attacked a woman with a knife at Kallang Wave Mall.

The incident took place in the early hours of Monday (14 July) morning, according to the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

Man not connected to woman he allegedly attacked

In a news release quoted by Channel NewsAsia (CNA) on Monday, SPF said it was alerted at 1.25am to an incident at the mall, which is adjoined to the National Stadium.

According to preliminary investigations, the man allegedly attacked a 29-year-old woman with a knife.

The two have no known connection with each other, CNA understands.

Woman sustains injuries in Kallang Wave Mall knife attack

The man was disarmed by members of the public and detained, SPF said.

He was subsequently arrested by the police.

The woman was sent to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

She is in stable condition, SPF added.

Man to be charged on 15 July

The man will be charged with attempted murder on Tuesday (15 July).

According to Singapore Statutes Online, under the Penal Code, those found guilty of attempted murder causing hurt face life imprisonment and caning, or up to 20 years in prison and/or a fine.

SPF will also seek a court order so the man can be remanded for psychiatric assessment.

MS News has reached out to SPF for more information.

