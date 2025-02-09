Man attacks priest after service at Church of the Holy Spirit in Upper Thomson, will be referred to IMH

Churchgoer attacks priest at Church of the Holy Spirit in Upper Thomson, gets arrested

Today (9 Feb), a man attacked a priest at the Church of the Holy Spirit.

The police made a statement on Facebook, stating that they received a call for assistance at 10.35am.

According to preliminary investigations, the incident involved a 22-year-old Singaporean Chinese man who is a regular churchgoer at the Upper Thomson church.

Assaults priest after service

After a service that morning, the man then allegedly assaulted a priest.

Security personnel at the Church of the Holy Spirit immediately detained him before handing him over to the police.

The responding officers arrested him for public nuisance. He did not possess any weapons.

According to the police, they will refer the man to the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for an assessment.

At the end of the Facebook post, the police reminded the public to refrain from speculation during ongoing investigations.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore reported that the priest suffered some slight swelling on his face and was tended to by medics.

It also called for calm and the avoidance of baseless speculations.

The incident drew comparisons to an earlier one on 9 Nov 2024 at a church along Upper Bukit Timah Road.

A man stabbed a priest with a knife during mass, but the victim managed to survive the attack.

