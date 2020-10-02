Duty-Unpaid Cigarettes Found In 2 Malaysian Lorries At Tuas Checkpoint

With Singapore’s strict laws and sharp-eyed officers, it’s no wonder that people are using increasingly creative ways to smuggle illegal goods into the country.

In the latest attempt, thousands of duty-unpaid cigarettes were hidden amidst boxes of tissue rolls and pineapples in 2 lorries.

Sadly for them, their efforts proved futile.

On Monday (28 Sep), Immigration & Checkpoint Authority (ICA) seized a whopping 7,559 cartons of cigarettes at Tuas Checkpoint.

Source

3 Malaysians are now under further investigations by Singapore customs.

Lorry carrying tissue rolls and cigarettes arrived at Tuas on 28 Sep

In the wee hours of the morning of Monday (28 Sep) at around 4am, an innocuous lorry arrived at Tuas checkpoint.

Source

The Malaysia-registered lorry was carrying a consignment of toilet rolls.

Source

Although the lorry looked like any other we see everyday on the streets, an officer noticed “anomalies” in the scans of the vehicle.

Upon further inspection, 5,059 cartons of cigarettes were uncovered from amidst the toilet rolls.

Source

More duty-unpaid cigarettes found in another lorry

Shortly after, at about 4.10am, another Malaysia-registered lorry drew ICA officers’ suspicions.

The vehicle was directed for further checks and officers found more duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in boxes containing pineapples.

Source

In the 2nd vehicle, 2,500 cartons of cigarettes were discovered.

Source

7,559 cartons of cigarettes seized

The efforts of the ICA officers resulted in a total of 7,559 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes being seized on Monday (28 Sep).

Source

If successful, these smugglers would have evaded Goods & Services Tax (GST) of up to

$656,299 (Toilet rolls)

$52,981 (Pineapple box)

This amounts to a total of $709,280 in taxes unpaid.

Kudos to observant ICA officers

ICA has shared that they’ll continue to be meticulous about security checks, and stay vigilant against possible smuggling of more dangerous goods like arms and explosives in the future.

A 22-year-old, 25-year-old, and 41-year-old have been handed over to Singapore customs to assist in the case. We hope the matter is resolved soon and that due justice is served, once investigations are complete.

Kudos to the conscientious ICA officers for their thorough checks of all vehicles, and for keeping our borders safe.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Immigration & Checkpoint Authority.