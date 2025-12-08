17,279 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes found in Pandan Loop & Jurong, 4 men arrested

Duty-unpaid cigarettes found in van at Pandan Loop & warehouse along Jurong Port Road

Singapore Customs has seized its largest inland haul of contraband cigarettes this year, with 17,279 cartons found in Pandan Loop and Jurong Port Road.

Four men were also arrested in the enforcement operations, said the agency in a media release on Monday (8 Dec).

2,400 cartons of cigarettes in van

On 30 Nov, officers observed a Singapore-registered van at an industrial building along Pandan Loop.

The vehicle had reversed into a loading and unloading bay, and three men loaded brown boxes into its cargo compartment.

Upon inspecting the van, officers uncovered 2,400 cartons of duty‑unpaid cigarettes inside.

3,195 cartons of cigarettes in Pandan Loop unit

After the men were questioned, they led officers to a unit in the industrial building.

There, they discovered another 3,195 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes, meaning a total of 5,595 cartons were seized in one day.

The three men — Indian nationals aged 30, 36 and 39 — were arrested.

A fourth man, the 27-year-old Singaporean van driver, was also arrested.

Besides the cigarettes, the van was also seized.

11,684 cartons of cigarettes seized in Jurong

A follow-up operation was conducted the next day (1 Dec), based on information gathered.

Officers headed to a warehouse along Jurong Port Road and found 11,684 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

The massive haul over two days amounted to the evasion of more than S$1.87 million in duties and Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Court proceedings are ongoing against all four of the arrested men.

Offenders can be fined up to 40 times amount of tax evaded

Singapore Customs said those convicted of offences involving duty-unpaid goods can be fined up to 40 times the amount of tax evaded and/or jailed for up to six years.

All offenders caught will be dealt with “firmly and in accordance with the law”, owing to its “robust and decisive enforcement”, said a spokesperson for the agency, adding:

This case underscores Singapore Customs’ steadfast commitment to detecting and deterring tax evasion.

The spokesperson urged the public to support these efforts by reporting any suspicious activities at https://go.gov.sg/reportcustomsoffence.

Also read: Driver arrested after ICA finds over 4,400 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in M’sia-registered vehicle

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Customs.