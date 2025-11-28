Driver arrested after ICA finds over 4,400 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in M’sia-registered vehicle

ICA foils duty-unpaid cigarette smuggling attempt at Woodlands Checkpoint on 15 Nov

An attempt to smuggle thousands of duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore was stopped at Woodlands Checkpoint earlier this month。

In a Facebook post on Thursday (27 Nov), the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said officers intercepted the Malaysia-registered car on 15 Nov.

Upon inspection, officers uncovered over 4,400 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes, tucked away inside several modified compartments.

Contraband concealed within various compartments in car

A video posted on Facebook showed the contraband spilling out as an ICA dismantled the car’s bumper.

The duty-unpaid cigarettes were also found in car door panels.

A 33-year-old Malaysian male driver subsequently was arrested in relation to the case.

The suspect and exhibits were later handed to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

At least 2 other smuggling cases on 15 Nov

The post follows two other smuggling cases reported on the same day (15 Nov), also involving Malaysia-registered vehicles. ICA reported these cases earlier on 24 November, describing the separate cases as “day and night”.

In the first case, ICA’s Integrated Targeting Centre (ITC) flagged a van for further checks at about 8.40am.

Officers found more than 1,600 e-vapourisers (vapes) hidden inside boxes of electrical appliances and wires. More devices were stashed behind door panels.

Later that evening, at about 7.50pm, another team discovered 1,000 vapes concealed beneath groceries in a separate car.

ICA arrested two Malaysian men, aged 19 and 21, in relation to the two cases.

Featured image adapted from the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook.