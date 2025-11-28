Driver arrested after ICA finds over 4,400 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in M’sia-registered vehicle

A 33-year-old Malaysian driver was arrested in relation to the case.

28 Nov 2025, 2:58 pm

ICA foils duty-unpaid cigarette smuggling attempt at Woodlands Checkpoint on 15 Nov

An attempt to smuggle thousands of duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore was stopped at Woodlands Checkpoint earlier this month。

In a Facebook post on Thursday (27 Nov), the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said officers intercepted the Malaysia-registered car on 15 Nov.

Upon inspection, officers uncovered over 4,400 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes, tucked away inside several modified compartments.

Source: Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook

Contraband concealed within various compartments in car

A video posted on Facebook showed the contraband spilling out as an ICA dismantled the car’s bumper.

Source: Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook

The duty-unpaid cigarettes were also found in car door panels.

Source: Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook

A 33-year-old Malaysian male driver subsequently was arrested in relation to the case.

Source: Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook

The suspect and exhibits were later handed to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

At least 2 other smuggling cases on 15 Nov

The post follows two other smuggling cases reported on the same day (15 Nov), also involving Malaysia-registered vehicles. ICA reported these cases earlier on 24 November, describing the separate cases as “day and night”.

Source: Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook

In the first case, ICA’s Integrated Targeting Centre (ITC) flagged a van for further checks at about 8.40am.

Officers found more than 1,600 e-vapourisers (vapes) hidden inside boxes of electrical appliances and wires. More devices were stashed behind door panels.

Source: Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook

Later that evening, at about 7.50pm, another team discovered 1,000 vapes concealed beneath groceries in a separate car.

Source: Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook

ICA arrested two Malaysian men, aged 19 and 21, in relation to the two cases.

Featured image adapted from the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook.

