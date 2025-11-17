250 cartons & 1,500 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes found in M’sia-registered car at Woodlands Checkpoint

ICA discovers over 250 cartons and 1,500 loose packets of cigarettes in car of Malaysian man at Woodlands

Officers from the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) foiled an elaborate smuggling attempt after uncovering more than 250 cartons and 1,500 loose packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden throughout a car at Woodlands Checkpoint.

In a Facebook post on 11 Nov, ICA shared inspection footage from 1 Nov, revealing the lengths smugglers go to conceal contraband.

Cigarettes stuffed into dashboard, airbag slot and under car hood

According to the post, ICA officers had sent the Malaysian-registered car, driven by a 38-year-old Malaysian man, for enhanced checks.

Noticing something was amiss, officers began dismantling parts of the car.

Hidden compartments were uncovered beneath the dashboard and inside the boot, into which packets of cigarettes were stuffed.

Officers also found cigarette cartons under the car’s hood and stuffed into the space where the airbag should have been.

The seized cartons were later displayed on a table, a sizeable haul despite the attempted concealment.

The case was then referred to the Singapore Customs for further investigations.

“As Guardians of Our Borders, ICA is committed to keeping Singapore’s borders safe and secure while facilitating trade & travel,” the ICA wrote in its post caption.

Netizens praise ICA for thorough checks

Online reception to the post was positive, with netizens applauding the agency for its vigilance.

One netizen expressed disbelief at the sheer amount of cigarettes hidden in the vehicle.

