ICA finds over 520 packs of duty-unpaid cigarettes inside motorcycle at Woodlands Checkpoint

ICA discovers over 520 packets of cigarettes hidden inside fairing of motorcycle by Malaysian rider

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) uncovered an impressive haul of over 520 packs of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in a motorcycle during a smuggling attempt at Woodlands Checkpoint.

In a Facebook post shared on 3 Nov, ICA showcased a video of how officers at the checkpoint foiled the attempt on 24 Oct.

The video reveals the lengths to which the smuggler went to conceal the contraband.

Cigarettes hidden in motorcycle’s fairing during smuggling attempt

The footage starts with an ICA officer in gloves tearing off the motorcycle’s front shell, unveiling dozens of wrapped cigarette packs stashed inside the vehicle.

The video also shows an X-ray image of the motorcycle before the inspection, showing hidden compartments designed to mask the large haul of illegal cigarettes.

As the officers strip down the motorcycle, the full extent of the hidden stash is revealed, with more cigarette packs continuously being discovered in various compartments.

30-year-old Malaysian rider taken into custody

The suspect, a 30-year-old Malaysian man, was arrested at the scene.

The seized items and the suspect were handed over to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

“As Guardians of Our Borders, ICA is committed to keeping Singapore’s borders safe and secure while facilitating trade & travel,” the ICA wrote in its post caption.

Netizens applaud ICA

The video quickly gained attention online, with many netizens applauding the ICA for their diligence in intercepting the smuggling attempt.

One user likened the act of opening the motorcycle to cracking open a crab shell.

Another suspected that someone must have “tipped off” the ICA regarding the smuggling attempt.

Also read: ICA busts lorry carrying 2,400 cartons of contraband cigarettes hidden in ‘tomato’ boxes in Tuas

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from the ICA on Facebook.