ICA busts lorry carrying 2,400 cartons of contraband cigarettes hidden in ‘tomato’ boxes

ICA finds 2,400 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes in lorry at Tuas, goods hidden in boxes labelled as tomatoes

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has intercepted a major smuggling attempt involving 2,400 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes concealed in boxes labelled as tomatoes.

In a Facebook update on Saturday (13 Sept), ICA revealed that the haul was uncovered on 5 Sept after officers inspected a Malaysia-registered lorry at the Tuas Checkpoint.

Cigarettes disguised as tomato consignment

During routine checks, ICA officers noticed irregularities in the scanned image of the lorry and directed the vehicle for further checks.

Upon closer inspection, they found cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden inside boxes that had been falsely declared as “tomatoes”.

The case was promptly referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

Heavy penalties for offenders

Failing to declare cigarettes — or making false declarations — carries steep penalties.

Offenders can be fined S$200 per packet (20 sticks) for a first offence, S$500 per packet for a second, and S$800 per packet for a third.

Serious cases may also be taken directly to court, where no offer of composition will be made, especially if the penalty exceeds S$5,000.

ICA reiterated that while it remains committed to facilitating smooth trade and travel, it will continue to maintain strict border security to safeguard Singapore.

Featured image adapted from the ICA on Facebook.