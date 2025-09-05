ICA foils attempt to smuggle vape products & duty-unpaid cigarettes at Woodlands Checkpoint

Attempt to smuggle duty-unpaid cigarettes & vape products foiled by ICA

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) recently intercepted an attempt to bring a significant quantity of duty-unpaid cigarettes and e-vaporiser products into Singapore.

According to a Facebook post on Thursday (4 Sept), the seizure occurred at Woodlands Checkpoint on 29 Aug, after Auxiliary Police Officers spotted duty-unpaid cigarettes in the boot of a Singapore-registered rental vehicle during a routine check.

The car was then directed for enhanced screening, where ICA officers uncovered a total of 34 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes and 18 e-vaporisers and related components.

The case has been referred to Singapore Customs and the Health Sciences Authority for further investigation.

“As guardians of our borders, ICA is committed to facilitating trade and travel while keeping Singapore’s borders safe and secure,” the authority said.

Heightened efforts to deter vaping

The ICA has been stepping up measures to detect and prevent the smuggling of e-vaporisers.

Between 18 and 22 Aug, enhanced checks on travellers and vehicles uncovered 184 cases involving more than 850 vapes and related components.

This comes after a high-profile case last month, in which a man was arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint for attempting to smuggle 890 vapes and over 6,700 related components in a van.

Since 1 Sept, penalties for possessing, using, or purchasing e-vaporisers have been increased.

First-time offenders under 18 will be issued a Notice of Composition (NOC) of S$500, while adults will receive an NOC of S$700.

Repeat offenders must undergo a mandatory three-month rehabilitation programme, and those caught a third time or more face prosecution in court under the Tobacco Act 1993, with fines of up to S$2,000.

Also read: M’sian man caught at Woodlands Checkpoint with more than 890 vapes & 6,700 components, arrested by ICA

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook.