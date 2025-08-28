M’sian man caught at Woodlands Checkpoint with more than 890 vapes & 6,700 components, arrested by ICA

Malaysian van driver caught with vapes & related components at Woodlands Checkpoint

A Malaysian man was arrested by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) after officers uncovered over 890 e-vaporisers and more than 6,700 related components in his van at Woodlands Checkpoint.

According to a Facebook post by the ICA, officers had profiled the van, which was carrying air-conditioning equipment and servicing parts, on Wednesday (27 Aug).

During initial checks, e-vaporisers were found hidden inside boxes in the vehicle.

Police K-9 unit deployed to assist in search

A more thorough search revealed additional vapes and components concealed within an air-conditioning unit and other compartments of the van.

The Police K-9 unit was also deployed to assist in the search.

In total, ICA officers seized more than 890 e-vaporisers and 6,700 related components.

The driver was subsequently placed under arrest.

The case has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for further investigation.

Increased enforcement at checkpoints

The ICA has recently ramped up efforts to detect and deter attempts to smuggle e-vaporisers.

Between 18 and 22 Aug, enhanced checks on travellers and vehicles across air, land, and sea checkpoints led to the detection of 184 cases involving more than 850 vapes and related components.

Adopting a multi-pronged approach, the ICA combines ground profiling with pre-arrival risk assessments to identify suspicious activity.

According to a press release by the HSA, these intensified checks, along with joint operations with the ICA, resulted in the seizure of around 90,000 vapes and related products and the detection of 19 large-scale smuggling cases between April and June.

Under the Tobacco Act, possession, use, or purchase of e-vaporisers carries a maximum fine of S$2,000.

It is also illegal to import, distribute, sell, or offer for sale e-vaporisers and their components.

The ICA stated that border security remains a crucial part of Singapore’s enforcement strategy against e-vaporisers.

“As guardians of the nation’s borders, ICA remains committed to safeguarding Singapore by ensuring our borders remain safe and secure,” the authority added.

Featured image adapted from ICA on Facebook.