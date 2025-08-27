ICA finds over 3,600 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in secret compartments of M’sia-registered truck

ICA discovers over 3,600 packets of contraband cigarettes hidden in truck’s tyres & doors

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) uncovered more than 3,600 packets of contraband cigarettes concealed in a pick-up truck’s tyres and doors at Woodlands Checkpoint on 22 Aug.

In a video released on 26 Aug, ICA said officers had directed the Malaysia-registered vehicle for enhanced checks, where they discovered numerous hidden compartments filled with duty-unpaid cigarettes.

@ica_singapore 𝐓𝐲𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐬 😤🛞 On 22 August 2025, ICA officers at Woodlands Checkpoint foiled an attempt to smuggle duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore via a Malaysia-registered car. ICA officers directed the car for enhanced checks, where more than 350 cartons and 3600 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found, hidden in various compartments, including the tyres of the vehicle. The case was referred to the Singapore Customs for further investigation. As Guardians of Our Borders, ICA is committed to facilitating trade & travel while keeping Singapore’s borders safe & secure. #ICA #GuardiansOfOurBorders #SecureBordersSafeSG ♬ original sound – ICA_Singapore – ICA_Singapore

Contraband cigarettes stashed in hidden compartments

Rows of packets were found stacked inside the walls of the truck’s cargo bed.

Officers also pried open the doors, which had additional compartments packed with cigarettes.

Cartons were even concealed inside the vehicle’s tyres.

“Tyred of these tricks,” ICA quipped in the post’s caption.

In total, more than 350 cartons and 3,600 packets of contraband cigarettes were seized.

Case referred to Singapore Customs

The case has been referred to Singapore Customs for investigation.

Offenders found guilty of dealing with duty-unpaid cigarettes face fines of up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded, as well as jail terms of up to six years.

Vehicles used in such smuggling attempts are also liable to forfeiture.

Enhanced checks to deter smuggling

Since 18 Aug, ICA has stepped up inspections at all checkpoints to deter the smuggling of e-vaporisers and cigarettes.

Between 18 and 22 Aug, officers seized more than 850 vapes and related components, along with over 53,000 cartons and 3,900 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

ICA said officers use a combination of radiographic and X-ray scanners, supported by ground profiling techniques, to detect concealed contraband.

“As Guardians of Our Borders, ICA is committed to facilitating trade [and] travel while keeping Singapore’s borders safe & secure,” the authority stated.

Featured image adapted from Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook.