BMW driver arrested in Woodlands for having vapes, contraband cigarettes, & knives in car

Police arrest BMW driver in Woodlands for having vapes in car, passers-by watch from distance

Police officers arrested a BMW driver in Woodlands yesterday (6 Aug), allegedly after discovering knives and vapes in his car.

The police told MS News that they received a call for assistance at 5.45am at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 2 and Woodlands Avenue 5.

They arrested the 27-year-old man for offences under the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958, the Gun, Explosives and Weapons Control Act 2021, and suspected drug-related offences.

The police referred the suspected drug-related offences to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

Photos on social media showed the man, wearing sunglasses, sitting on the kerb beside his BMW.

Police officers surrounded him and cordoned off the area. Curious passers-by watched the scene from a distance.

The man’s hands appeared to have been handcuffed behind his back.

Case involving vapes in car referred to Health Sciences Authority

Police officers searched the arrested driver’s BMW and found e-vaporisers (vapes) and duty-unpaid cigarettes.

They referred the cases to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and Singapore Customs, respectively.

The Straits Times additionally reported that the BMW driver is suspected of possessing “knife-related weapons”.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

Also read: 18-year-old S’pore teen addicted to Kpod vapes collapses & bleeds while vaping, mother blames herself

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from 吃出三下巴 on Xiaohongshu and SGRV on Facebook.