Circle Line will see 3-month tunnel closure in 2026, commuters to expect up to 30 mins additional travel time

Circle Line to undergo tunnel closure from Jan to April 2026 for strengthening works

From 17 Jan to 19 April 2026, parts of the Circle Line (CCL) will run on a single platform as the Land Transport Authority (LTA) carries out major tunnel-strengthening works between Mountbatten, Dakota, and Paya Lebar stations.

In an announcement on 1 Dec, LTA said that one of the two tunnels between the stations will be closed at any given time during this period, meaning all trains will have to use the one remaining open tunnel.

According to LTA’s news release issued to MS News, commuters travelling along this stretch can expect headways of around 10 minutes, instead of the usual three.

During peak hours, this may translate to up to 30 minutes of additional travel time.

Shuttle buses to start even before closure

To help commuters transition, several peak-period shuttle bus services will begin from 5 Jan 2026, about two weeks before the works officially begin.

These services will follow existing train fare structures and include:

• Shuttle 38: linking Paya Lebar and Stadium stations (6.30am–9.30am, 5pm–8pm, every 6–10 minutes)

• 37A: Serangoon → Tai Seng → MacPherson → Paya Lebar (7am–9am, every 3–5 minutes)

• 37B: Tai Seng → Bishan (5.30pm–7.30pm, every 3–5 minutes)

• 37C: Tai Seng → Serangoon (5.30pm–7.30pm, every 3–5 minutes)

Regular bus services along the corridor will continue running to give commuters more options if they prefer to avoid the congested rail stretch.

Commuters advised to use alternative MRT lines

LTA is encouraging the public to plan ahead and consider alternative MRT routes that may be faster during the works.

For example, those travelling from the North East Line (NEL) toward the west can change at Outram Park for the East-West Line, instead of switching to the CCL at Serangoon.

Similarly, LTA advises passengers heading to one-north or Kent Ridge to transfer at HarbourFront station instead of Serangoon.

Commuters can expect roadshows, posters, platform announcements, and additional station staff to assist, especially seniors or those with mobility needs.

Real-time updates will also be available on the MyTransport.SG app and LTA’s social media channels.

Tunnel works needed to prevent long-term structural issues

LTA explained that the affected tunnels were found to be experiencing tunnel squatting, a natural ground movement associated with soft marine clay within the tunnel.

While the tunnels remain safe for use, experts recommend strengthening works to prevent long-term structural problems.

The works will involve installing steel plates along the circumference of the tunnels and will require extended engineering hours, hence the temporary operational changes.

