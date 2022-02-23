Man Knocked Unconscious For 2 Minutes In City Gate Brawl On 22 Feb

In a fit of anger, we sometimes let our emotions get the better of us end up making split-second decisions we regret.

On Tuesday (22 Feb), a man accused another man of staring him down at a braised snack store at City Gate located near Kampong Glam. A brutal fight then broke out between the pair.

Source

One of them was knocked unconscious for 2 minutes during the brawl.

Both men were later arrested — the police are currently investigating the incident.

City Gate brawl allegedly started from a stare

At about 1.10am on Tuesday (22 Feb), a fight broke out between 2 men at JueWei store in City Gate.

Recounting the incident with CCTV footage, the store owner shared with Shin Min Daily News that the 2 men were the only ones in the store at the time.

After paying for his food, one of the men apparently looked at the display cabinet while carrying his food.

However, the other tattooed man stopped him in his tracks and questioned why he stared at him.

The man with the bag raised his hand to stop him from approaching. However, the other man proceeded to punch him and a fight soon ensued.

Source

The tattooed man demanded an apology as he hit the other man repeatedly on his head.

While on the ground, the man used his shoe to push the tattooed man away, angering him further.

Source

Eventually, the man with the bag was knocked out for 2 minutes before regaining consciousness.

He was then conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Police arrest both men

After witnessing the fight, the store owner called the police for assistance, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Whilst this was happening, the man threatened the owner and the woman who was recording him.

Source

Thankfully, he was soon restrained by security officers and the store owner, dressed in grey, persuaded him to calm down.

Source

Both men, aged 27 and 34, were later arrested. Police investigations are now ongoing.

No need for violence

When misunderstandings occur, it’s always best to talk things out calmly.

After all, violence does not solve any problems and can sometimes even create new ones.

MS News wishes the injured man a speedy recovery ahead.

