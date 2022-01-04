Men Throw Chairs & Flower Pots In Little India Fight On 2 Jan

When spirits are high during festive celebrations, one can get carried away and do things they may regret later.

On Sunday (2 Jan), a group of men was filmed brawling in the streets of Little India, throwing punches and items like chairs and flower pots at each other.

3 men have since been arrested for offences including voluntarily causing hurt and for being a public nuisance.

Clive Street brawl video goes viral

A viral video circulating on social media shows the violent fight which took place along Clive Street in Little India.

At the start of the clip, a man in white appears to be engaging in a staredown with a taller man in a red and blue shirt.

Source

Their ‘eye contact’, however, came to an abrupt end when the shorter man threw a punch at the other man’s neck, causing the latter to walk off in the opposite direction.

Source

The man in white, together with 2 other individuals, soon turned their attention to another man wearing a black T-shirt.

Source

As the trio began throwing punches, the man in black made a run for it along Clive Road.

Source

The 3 men, however, soon caught up and continued assaulting him outside a shophouse.

Source

In the process, the trio picked up flower pots and chairs outside the shophouse, which they threw at the victim.

Source

Thankfully, the tense situation simmered down as passers-by stepped in to break up the fight.

3 men arrested over Little India fight

Speaking to AsiaOne, the police confirmed that they were alerted to the incident at around 11.28pm on Sunday (2 Jan).

They arrested 3 men, all of whom were 21 years old, for the following offences:

1 for voluntarily causing grievous hurt

2 for being a public nuisance

Meanwhile, a 27-year-old was conveyed in a conscious state to the hospital.

If found guilty of voluntarily causing grievous hurt, an offender may face up to 5 years’ jail, a $10,000 fine, and caning.

For being a public nuisance, individuals risk up to 3 months imprisonment, a $2,000 fine, or both.

Important to be mindful of our actions

While many of us may have had our fair share of fun over the festive period, it’s important to be fully aware of our actions and their consequences.

We hope the outcome of this brawl offers the individuals a chance to turn over a new leaf in the new year.

MS News also wishes the 27-year-old a speedy and smooth recovery.

Featured image adapted from Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road on Facebook.