City Plaza Noodle Stall Charges S$0.50 For Takeaway Even When Customers Bring Their Own Container

City Plaza Noodle Stall Charges S$0.50 Even If Customers Bring Their Own Container

Reeling from recent spikes in takeaway box charges at hawker stalls, customers find themselves further disheartened at a noodle stall located at City Plaza in Geylang. Despite bringing their own container for takeaway, customers are still slapped with an additional S$0.50 charge.

The lady boss clarified that even when customers bring their own containers, extra effort is invested on their part.

She pointed to various reasons for the surge, including the need to meticulously clean the containers before packaging them.

She also appeals for customers’ understanding, emphasising the difficulty in running her business.

City Plaza stall charges S$0.50 even for customers with self-brought container

STOMP user KT recently shared an image featuring a sign at Poon Nah City Home Made Noodle displaying the stall’s additional charges. At the very bottom of the sign, a S$0.50 takeaway fee is specified.

However, there’s a catch — even customers with self-brought containers have to foot this extra charge.

This left KT perplexed, as they did not understand the stall’s rationale.

Lady boss clarifies stall’s rationale

Responding to queries from Shin Min Daily News, 53-year-old lady boss Mrs Lin highlighted the rationale behind her pricing.

Firstly, she pointed out the limited space in the stall. During busier periods, accommodating multiple customers who bring their own containers poses logistical challenges.

Moreover, Mrs Lin highlighted the staff’s role in helping customers wash their containers before packaging them for takeaway.

She emphasised the importance of ensuring safety and cleanliness, particularly since these containers have been reused many times and may be handed over in a less-than-pristine state.

Mrs Lin also outlined specific scenarios, such as customers bringing containers to add extra soup or requesting additional bags of chilli.

There are also situations where the containers that customers provide are not suitable for storing hot soup. Hence, the stall would still have to provide the appropriate takeaway carriers or boxes.

These additional offerings would all come under the S$0.50 charge.

Appeals for understanding from customers

Upon learning about customers’ frustrations, Mrs Lin earnestly appeals for their understanding.

While acknowledging that many customers opt for bringing their own containers as a green alternative, she emphasises the challenges of running her business.

These challenges have led her to pass on some of the additional charges to customers.

Mrs Lin said she has taken the initiative to explain her pricing rationale to some of her patrons. Some have accepted and understood her perspective.

