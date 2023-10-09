Logistics Firm Leaves 1,300kg Of Clothes At Void Deck Despite Being Paid For Doorstep Delivery

Clothes Reportedly Left At Void Deck, Firm Says They Were Worried Their Delivery Workers Would Get Injured

By now, Singaporeans are used to buying things online and having them delivered to their doorstep.

However, one man who ordered clothes from Taobao was told that they were left at his void deck by a logistics firm.

This was despite him paying S$600 for them to send them to his doorstep, he said.

Man orders 14 bags of clothes & pays S$600 for delivery

The man, Mr Zhang Yuanyu (transliterated from Mandarin), runs an online store selling clothes, he told Shin Min Daily News.

The 34-year-old often purchases his products online, and this time he bought a total of 14 bags of clothes.

10 of the bags weighed at least 130kg, he said.

Thus, he paid S$600 in shipping costs for the clothes to be sent to his doorstep in Singapore on 29 Sep.

Firm allegedly requests to change delivery date

However, on that day, Mr Zhang received a text message from Ocean Pearl, the logistics company handling the delivery.

They allegedly asked him whether they could make the delivery on 30 Sep instead, without giving any reasons.

They also said that if he couldn’t receive the goods by 30 Sep he would have to pay a storage fee of S$75.60.

As he’d taken leave just to wait for the delivery, he refused, demanding that they send the clothes to him on 29 Sep.

Delivery firm leaves clothes at void deck as they’re ‘too heavy’

Eventually, the logistics firm agreed to deliver the clothes on 29 Sep.

However, another issue cropped up — Mr Zhang received another message from them saying that the goods couldn’t be moved upstairs.

In a screenshot he shared of the conversation, they said the goods were “too heavy” or couldn’t enter the lift.

Thus, they would only leave them at the void deck, adding that they’d “already informed China” about this.

This unsurprisingly displeased Mr Zhang, who said he paid a large amount for them to bring his purchases to his doorstep.

In previous instances when he made such large orders, they would always be delivered to his doorstep, he claimed.

Customer & wife had to bring clothes up themselves

In the end, Mr Zhang and his wife had to bring the clothes home themselves, he said.

As one bag was too heavy for them to carry, they had to open the bags at the void deck and bring their contents up over several trips.

This took them almost three hours from 3pm to 6pm, he added.

He is now considering lodging a report with the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) about the company.

Firm was worried their workers would get injured

In response to Shin Min’s queries, Ocean Pearl said they’d informed the customer beforehand that they wouldn’t be able to bring the bags upstairs.

Claiming that 10 of the bags in fact weighed at least 180kg each, a company spokesman added that they were concerned their workers would get injured and even sprain their backs.

They were also afraid the lift couldn’t bear the weight.

When they told the customer about this, he reacted with a bad attitude, they alleged.

Left with no other choice, they left the goods at the void deck.

