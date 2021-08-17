Police Arrest Woman After 3-Hour Standoff At Block 245 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3 Flat

Drug busts take place frequently around Singapore as the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) works tirelessly to keep the country free from drugs.

But sometimes, they may encounter challenges and resistance.

During one such operation at Ang Mo Kio, a 39-year-old woman locked herself in a flat for 3 hours.

Police eventually arrested her under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Woman locked herself in Ang Mo Kio flat during CNB drug operation

Shin Min Daily News said that at around 3.20pm on 16 Aug, CNB officers arrived at the flat located in Block 245 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3 as part of an operation.

However, a 39-year-old woman refused to open the door and allegedly threatened to harm herself.

According to Shin Min Daily News, police dispatched the Crisis Negotiation Unit (CNU) and Special Operations Command officers to the scene.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers were also called down to assist.

SCDF deployed air packs as woman was sitting on kitchen window

SCDF told MS News that a person was seen sitting near a window when officers arrived at the scene.

In response, it deployed two safety life air packs, and rescuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) were on standby as a precautionary measure.

Source

Eventually, after a standoff, officers appeared to enter the home through the window and apprehended the woman.

Source

She was arrested under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act and CNB is also investigating her on suspicion of drug-related activities.

Source

Kudos to officers

During tense situations, one wrong move can result in a tragedy.

Despite the 3-hour standoff, officers managed to ensure the woman’s safety and bring her into custody.

The case remains under investigation, but kudos go to all personnel involved.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.