CNB Conducts Drug Raids In Geylang, CBD & Chai Chee On 27 Jul

Infusing baked goods with drugs is one of the common ways of smuggling illegal substances.

As delicious and harmless these bakes might look, they’re not enough to fool Singapore’s Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

Cannabis-infused baked goods were among substances seized during multiple drug raids on Tuesday (27 Jul). Authorities arrested 8 suspected drug offenders aged between 23 and 34.

The total amount of drugs seized – e.g. ‘Ice’, ‘Ecstasy’, and cannabis – were estimated to be worth close to $749,000.

2 suspects arrested in CBD’s Gemmill Lane

In a media statement on Wednesday (28 Jul), CNB shared details regarding their drug raid operation that occurred the day before.

The first suspect, a 34-year-old Singaporean male, was arrested in the vicinity of Gemmill Lane in the Central Business District on Tuesday (27 Jul).

The CNB officers then raided his hideout in the same area, which led to the arrest of a 32-year-old Singaporean female on the scene.

During the search, CNA seized:

2,400g of ‘Ice’

23 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets and fragments

9,800 Erimin-5 tablets and power

CNB officers brought the 35-year-old male to a shophouse near Thompson Road, where various drug paraphernalia was found.

Drug raids in Chai Chee & Geylang lead to 5 more arrested

The CNB officers later arrested another 34-year-old male foreign national in a taxi near Chai Chee Street. The officers seized:

30g of ‘Ice’

52g of cannabis

3 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets

In the same evening, another group of CNB officers arrested a 28-year-old Singaporean male along Geylang East Ave 2.

CNB brought him to his hideout in the vicinity of Lorong 41 Geylang and arrested a 33-year-old Singaporean male and 2 female foreign nationals aged 23 and 25.

The officers seized more drugs such as:

1g of ‘Ice’

21g of cannabis

7g of ketamine

19 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets

23 suspected cannabis-infused baked goods

111 packets of suspected controlled drugs

Additionally, the 28-year-old male and 25-year-old female’s 6-month-old boy was present in the unit. The boy is currently in the safe custody of his next-of-kin.

1 more suspect arrested in Marine Parade

Officers subsequently arrested another 29-year-old Singaporean male around Marine Drive near East Coast Park in a follow-up operation conducted on the same day. CNB officers found the following in his vehicle:

77g of ‘Ice’

91g of cannabis

9 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets

31 Erimin-5 tablets

5 lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamps

1 suspected cannabis-infused baked crumbs

After escorting the 29-year-old to the Lorong 23 Geylang unit, officers seized 19 suspected cannabis-infused baked goods.

Investigations ongoing

With the total amount of 2,508g of ‘Ice’ seized, CNB estimated that it was enough to feed 1,430 abusers for a week.

As investigations are ongoing, authorities continue to be on the lookout for suspected drug activities in Singapore.

Thank you, CNB, for your efforts and hard work in keeping Singapore drug-free.

