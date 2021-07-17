10-Month-Old Baby Found At CNB Drug Raid Location, 104 Offenders Nabbed

Drugs and addiction can break a family apart for many reasons. Unfortunately for some, this became a reality when the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) conducted an islandwide raid recently.

While they managed to nab 104 offenders, they also found 3 young children including a 10-month-old baby at some of the locations.

The officers seized the drugs and had to take the children away too, to hand them over to a next-of-kin.

CNB reportedly seized drugs amounting to $198,000 in their 4-day operation from 12-16 Jul.

CNB officer feeds baby milk during drug raid

In a Facebook post on Friday (16 Jul), CNB shared details regarding the islandwide operation which happened over 4 days.

Besides the drugs, officers had found 3 young children at locations where suspected illegal drug activities took place.

One of them was a 10-month old baby girl who was apparently crying when CNB arrived. One officer at the scene instinctively started to prepare milk for the child, while holding her in one arm.

As a father to 2 daughters, he explained that his fatherly instincts had kicked in and propelled him to do that. He also expressed his sadness about seeing such young children growing up in such an environment.

CNB mentioned that the children are now in the safe custody of their next-of-kin.

Drugs & paraphernalia seized at locations

According to CNB, a total of 104 drug offenders were arrested during the islandwide operations.

Some of the areas that were covered include Ang Mo Kio, Geylang, Punggol, Simei, and Yishun.

In total, CNB officers seized drugs in the following amounts:

1.8kg of ‘Ice’

535g of ‘Ecstasy’ tablets

191g of Heroin

5g of New Psychoactive Substances (NPS)

6 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets

These drugs were estimated to be worth more than $198,000.

Alongside the drugs, user-specific paraphernalia was also seized in the raids.

Kudos to the CNB officers

Kudos to the CNB officers for doing their part in stopping the circulation of these harmful substances in our society.

Even though the war against drugs is far from over, we appreciate their hard work and dedication to the jobs.

As for the children affected, we hope they are in a safer environment now.

