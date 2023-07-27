Venomous Cobra Slithers Under 4-Year-Old M’sian Boy While He’s Resting, Babysitter Calls For Help

Cobra Seen Slithering Underneath Young Boy In Malaysia

While resting in the comfort of his babysitter’s residence, a 4-year-old boy in Malaysia lay still on the floor, seemingly unaware of the cobra beneath him.

Even after spotting the reptile, his babysitter thankfully remained calm and contacted the local fire department for help.

Firefighters arrived promptly at the scene and managed to extract the reptile without causing any injuries.

Cobra crawls beneath young boy in Malaysia

According to Astro Awani, the frightening encounter occurred on Monday (24 July) in the state of Perak in Malaysia.

The young boy was lying down on the living room floor of his babysitter’s house when a cobra slithered beneath his body.

Footage of the terrifying incident circulated online and quickly went viral.

The clip showed the child with his head resting on a pillow and his legs up, as the tail-end of a snake peeked out from under his body.

He also appeared to have one foot on the snake’s tail. It’s unclear if the boy was aware of the reptile’s presence at the time.

But seeing how still he was and hearing the relative silence in the video, one could imagine that everyone was trying not to make any sudden movement or noise.

The 4-year-old stayed impressively calm even as the cobra moved slightly beneath him.

Babysitter calls firefighters for help

In response to queries by Astro Awani, the Assistant Director of Perak’s Fire and Rescue Department confirmed that they received a call for help from the boy’s babysitter at 11.28am on 24 July.

Firefighters swiftly arrived at the scene, which was a house in Taman Serai Perdana.

There, they found a baby cobra which had slithered beneath the body of a 4-year-old boy. Firefighters wasted no time ensuring that the child was safe before using snake tongs to capture the reptile.

They then brought it to a suitable location where they released it back into the wild.

In a TikTok video addressing the incident, a woman claiming to be the boy’s mother confirmed that he was safe. She identified the snake to be a venomous cobra and said that the firefighters arrived very quickly to help.

She also thanked the babysitter for responding well to the situation and saving her son.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @jnmalaysia on Twitter.