5 women face death penalty after being caught with 26.9kg of cocaine hidden in stuffed toys at Changi Airport

Cocaine in stuffed toys & cannabis found in 5 foreign women’s possession at Changi Airport

Five foreign women have been charged after they were found in possession of a large amount of cocaine and cannabis at Changi Airport Terminal 4.

The cocaine was found hidden inside stuffed toys, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a press release on Thursday (31 July).

5 women arrested following intel sharing between CNB & HK police

Before the women were arrested, CNB and the Narcotics Bureau of the Hong Kong Police Force (HKNB) shared intelligence.

On Tuesday (29 July) afternoon, CNB officers observed a 21-year-old woman and a 32-year-old woman exchanging luggage in the transit area of Changi Airport Terminal 4.

The two women were arrested, along with three others.

Cocaine in stuffed toys found after search of belongings at airport

When the women’s belongings were searched, about 26.9kg of cocaine and 10g of cannabis were recovered.

The cocaine was found hidden inside stuffed toys.

Investigations into the drug activities of the arrested suspects are ongoing, CNB said.

Women charged with drug trafficking & importation

The five women were charged in court on Thursday (31 July), reported The Straits Times.

They were identified as:

Chung Ka Yiu, 21

Margaret Kawira Mungai, 32

Faith Awino Ouma, 27

Genetrix Atsieno Juma, 27

Joyce Njeri Mburu, 30

Chung is from Hong Kong, while the rest are Kenyans.

Chung and Mungai — the women seen exchanging luggage — were each accused of trafficking 289 pellets containing almost 6kg of cocaine. Mungai had allegedly given them to Chung.

The other three are each accused of importing between 275 and 380 pellets of cocaine.

Altogether, they had more than 1,300 pellets. Each woman is said to have been involved with between 5.9kg and 7.9kg of cocaine.

According to the Misuse of Drugs Act, those convicted of trafficking more than 30g of cocaine may face the mandatory death penalty.

CNB thanks HK counterparts

Covering Director of CNB Sng Chern Hong thanked the HKNB for sharing intelligence which led to the large drug seizure.

CNB stands ready to work with close counterparts to disrupt drug syndicates and their operations, and this operation demonstrates its “firm, zero tolerance stance” against drugs, he said, adding:

Singapore is not a transit point for drug smugglers and we will not allow our travel hubs to be misused for criminal activity.

Also read: 15kg of cocaine seized from single passenger at airport in Japan

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Central Narcotics Bureau.