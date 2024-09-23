22-year-old man charged for murder in Farrer Park coffee shop fight, 5 others for rioting

6 charged for fatal Farrer Park coffee shop fight, including 1 with murder

A man has been charged with murder following a deadly fight outside a coffee shop in Farrer Park that claimed the life of a 25-year-old man.

The incident took place around 4.05am on 22 Sept, outside a coffee shop along Verdun Road, near Kitchener Road.

According to 8world News, a fight had broken out involving two groups of people, numbering about 10 in total.

When police arrived, they found two Singaporeans unconscious at the scene. One later died from his injuries at the hospital.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the 25-year-old victim had been fatally stabbed with a knife. Police did not find the murder weapon at the scene, with the killer suspected to have fled the scene with it.

The coffee shop operator told reporters that the coffee shop had closed at 10pm, with the incident happening around 4am — well after closing hours.

Following the incident, the police arrested six individuals.

According to Channel News Asia (CNA), a 22-year-old man, Muhammad Sajid Saleem, has been charged with the murder of Mr Dhinessh Vasie.

The other five — three men and two women, aged 20 to 24 — face charges of rioting with a deadly weapon.

Three people — Mr Dhinessh, Mr Naviinjaay C Nathan and Mr K Vicknesh — were injured as a result of the fight, reported CNA.

Fight reportedly involved beer bottle & folding chair

Lianhe Zaobao reported that the fight moved into an alley near the coffee shop and involved a beer bottle and a folding chair as weapons.

Witnesses claimed that those involved appeared intoxicated.

Paramedics arrived and took away one of the injured men from the alley, though it’s unclear which of the two unconscious Singaporeans it was.

Blood-soaked tissues were found in the alley and collected as evidence.

A resident, known only as Ms He, told Lianhe Zaobao that she heard a man repeatedly shouting for “water” in the early morning.

From her window, she saw several bystanders gathered around a man who had collapsed on the ground.

Murder carries the death penalty, while rioting with a deadly weapon carries a jail term of up to 10 years and caning. However, women cannot be caned.

Police investigations are ongoing.

